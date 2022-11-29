Rural Ramblings

I heard the other day about a local farmer’s plight. The story never made the news because it didn’t involve guns or riots or slandering some public official. It was just a sad story about a man who fell off his combine and suffered severe injuries.
I didn’t hear the details but I’ve heard stories like this before so here is how it would likely go with farmers.
A passerby, not knowing how serious his injuries were and not knowing he couldn’t afford health insurance, called 911 and he was picked up by the ambulance and taken to the local hospital. The people in the emergency room were very nice until they got a call from the main office saying he had no insurance so they put a temporary patch on him and referred him to social services.
The government’s social services agency said, “Let us help you.” They offered to mail a packet of pamphlets listing agencies to call and promised to process the required paperwork immediately.
A lawyer overheard the conversation and said, “I can help…We’ll sue the manufacturer of the combine…When my secretary (whoops—I mean administrative assistant) gets back from vacation we’ll draft the proper documents immediately.”
The farmer was more concerned about the unfinished field work and the cows that needed milking so he called his local farm organization hoping to find someone to do chores until his injury was better.
They didn’t know anyone but the Sunshine Committee sent him a get well card and some flowers.
A generous rich guy down the road heard about his case and said, “Oh, you poor man. I’ll send a check in the mail immediately.”
He called the state Department of Agriculture to see if they could help. He had no insurance so couldn’t get treatment and he had no one to do chores while he recovered, and he know there was a “Farmers Hot Line.” The voice at the other end said, “We’re busy now. It’s been a rough year on the farm, you know. We’ll set up an appointment to review your case in two weeks.”
He called his relatives who had always said they envied his life and would love to live on a farm. Surely someone could come out but Uncle Joe had tickets to a ball game and it was cousin Sam’s bowling night and nephew Nate had just made arrangements to go out with friends.
Finally, the neighbors heard about his dilemma. Within 20 minutes two neighbors had their own combines in his fields finishing the job he had started. Two others were at the barn starting the milking. A retired neighbor woman brought casseroles, home made bread and cake to the house and then went out to feed calves and pick the garden vegetables.
