Rural Ramblings

Some people envy farm couples because they are able to work side-by-side every day.
“How lucky you are” I was told when Dick and I were farming alone, full-time. “My husband and I see so little of each other because he gets up so early for work and I get home so late from my job,” she’d complain.
“I guess you’re right,” I’d agree half-heartedly as she wondered about my lack of enthusiasm.
I’d try to explain why it is not always a blessing to work side-by-side, day after day. “We say things to each other out of anger that we wouldn’t way to a stranger.”
I continued to explain that my feelings would be hurt when he’d get upset and he didn’t understand why. It was because something had gone wrong and he was stressed out and just took it out on me because I was the one who was there. I’d remind her that when her husband got upset about something at work she was not around for him to vent his frustrations on.
She’d continue, however, to say I was lucky because at least I know what is going on in my husband’s life. She had no idea what her husband did all day and he had no idea what her job was like.
“Yeah, but when you go out on a Saturday night you can relax and enjoy each other,” I’d remind her. “When farm couples go out they end up talking about which bills should be paid first or will we be able to afford to replace the tractor this year.”
Once more she countered, “You get to know your husband better when you work side-by-side. You know what he’s thinking and understand his feelings.”
I had to admit that was true, but I reminded her that when her husband calls in to say he’s not coming to work because he is sick she is not the one who has to do his job the rest of the day. It’s someone else’s problem.
I remember thinking I had won the argument with her and that we were both convinced it’s better to work with someone other than your spouse. That’s when Dick walked in and said, “Hi, Punk. Got a minute? We have to decide what to do about this.”
Then he turned to my friend and said, “This is my business partner, you know. I couldn’t farm without her.”
Suddenly I knew I wouldn’t trade places with anyone.
