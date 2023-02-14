Rural Ramblings
Gloria Hafemeister

When we went on vacation recently, we spent a lot of time driving. Dick was never much of a hiker but he also doesn’t like sitting for hours in the car without moving around to stretch his weary bones.

So once a year when we travel I get him to hike with me. I just google hiking trails near me and we pull over into a state or county park somewhere and enjoy the scenery and fresh air.

