Rural Ramblings

When we went on vacation recently, we spent a lot of time driving. Dick was never much of a hiker but he also doesn’t like sitting for hours in the car without moving around to stretch his weary bones.
So once a year when we travel I get him to hike with me. I just google hiking trails near me and we pull over into a state or county park somewhere and enjoy the scenery and fresh air.
It reminded me of a couple of decades ago when, a clear cloudless sky allowed the sun to warm the February day. It was the kind of day that would be perfect for a leisurely walk, yet with a pile of dirty kettles that didn’t fit in the dishwasher, an empty cookie jar, a stack of mending, and a desk cluttered with unfinished bookwork, I just couldn’t take off to enjoy the beautiful day.
Dick came in for lunch and raved about the unusually beautiful weather for this time of year. “I’m going to the woods to clear some brush and take down the old wire so we can work that field next to the woods next year.”
Then he coaxed, “Why don’t you come along?”
I looked around the messy house that was just begging to be cleaned. “Oh, I don’t…” but I was interrupted. “We can work together…it’s not hard work and it’s so nice out!” he urged.
Suddenly the house didn’t seem so important. Wasn’t this why we decided to go into farming?
In the early years of our marriage, Dick went to his job as a machinist each day and I went to the office. When he came home he went to his parents’ farm to putter and I did my housework. He played ball with the guys and I bowled with the girls. The reason I went along with his idea to buy a farm of our own was because I saw this as a positive change in our lives. The other way was fine, but after Angie was born we just wanted a way we could do more things together.
Many times, when I go with Dick I feel a tinge of guilt — he could do this alone and I could be getting caught up at home.
There are still times I say, “Sorry, but I have too much work to do and I can’t go just for the sake of being there.” But the times are becoming more and more frequent that I say, “I’ll let this job go another day!” and I go along because I know he wants it that way. I married the man, not the house, so doesn’t the man deserve more of my time?”
