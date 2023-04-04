Have you heard about the ag student who told his professor that he dreamed of making a million dollars farming, just like his father did.
Now the professor was trying to encourage his students to go into farming and tried to teach them how to make a little money in the process but he was a bit surprised to hear this students’ dad made a million dollars farming.
He questioned the young guy who replied, “No he didn’t make a million dollars farming. He dreamed of making a million dollars.”
Anyone who farms has to have a sense of humor. How else would we survive the disasters and challenges?
Over the years I’ve tried to find the humor in the things that went wrong on our farm. Sometimes it took a while before I found the humor but eventually it showed up.
When we started farming and Angie and Jody were just toddlers Dick got in a tangle with some heifers who threw him against a pole in the barn. We took him to the emergency room and it turns out he broke his nose. When the doctors brought him back to us to take him home he was in a wheelchair. Angie asked, “If Daddy broke his nose why is he in a wheelchair?”
Our farm has a few hills which makes it a challenge maneuvering a chopper and wagon or a kicker baler and wagon. I built a lot of muscles with our kicker baler because whenever the bale missed the wagon I’d stop and throw the bale onto the wagon so the neighbors wouldn’t see how many bales were left in the field. I always worried, though, about coming around the corner on top of a hill that had a busy road beneath it right next to the field. If a bale would have missed the wagon on the turn it might have landed on a car and I’m not sure the driver would have had a sense of humor.
One time the wind got hold of an empty wagon and flipped it over onto a car that happened to be passing by. Luckily he had a sense of humor (and we had insurance)
Another time I was on another one of those high hills chopping hay when I came around the corner on the hill next to the road. The tractor and chopper went around the corner but the hitch broke on the wagon and it went straight ahead and down the embankment onto the road. Luckily the road was under construction at the time so there was no traffic. Unluckily the wagon full of haylage landed on some road building equipment in the road. Dick got to pitch out the haylage so we could get the wagon upright and off the machine.
Later I found the humor in that. I’m not sure ever Dick did.
Of course, the true humor on the farm is the times one or the other of us slips and falls in a messy cow yard just after the rain. We try not to laugh but, like they say, humor is good.
And then there are those times we try to slip under an electric fence but, whoops, forgot the hood on the back of my shirt that caught hold of the wire. Ouch! That hurts! But near me someone is laughing.
So to those of you who have had silly accidents at some time or another on the farm (and you know who you are): Someday you’ll laugh about it. Trust me!
Remember, Humor is a gift. God knew we needed it. Isn’t that why the human is the only animal he gave a sense of humor?
