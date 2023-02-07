Rural Ramblings

We were visiting with friends the other day and trying to decide whose turn it was to host next. You’d think with three couples it would be easy to remember but none of us could recall who hosted last year.
If I’d truly be my mom’s daughter I would have inherited, not only her sharp memory but also her precision record-keeping system that included a calendar with a note indicating what she did each day.
Had mom been in a conversation about who hosted last year she would have remembered, but to prove it, she would have gone to last year’s calendar, stored neatly in the drawer with scrapbooks and other memories, and she would have found the entry that stated, “Went to Dolores’ house for cards.”
I lost enough arguments with her over the years to know never to challenge her when she told us exactly who did what and when. If I questioned it, she simply got out her calendar to prove it. She was never wrong, either.
That’s why it was so hard to see her gradually lose that memory as her Alzheimers progressed over the years. I remember the many times she visited elderly relatives or friends and then told me, “It’s such a blessing to have your memory until the end.”
It was not easy watching mom search her home for things she knew should be in a particular drawer but they weren’t. That was because in her later years she kept moving things from one place to another in an attempt to remember where they were.
Later going through her things I found lists of her brothers and sisters that included the year they were born and who they married. I realized she started writing these things down everywhere when she realized her memory was going, long before we knew it was going.
Perhaps the hardest incident to witness was when we were going through an old photo album that included pictures from her 1942 honeymoon with my dad. She was all smiles as she remembered the places they went and the fun they had. She was married to my dad for 21 years before he was killed. She later remarried and they were together 35 years.
As we were looking at the pictures she suddenly slammed the book shut, got shaky and frustrated and stomped out of the room. She had been telling me, “This is my husband….” Then she looked out the door into the living room where my stepfather was sitting. I knew she was wondering, “If this guy in the picture is my husband, then who is he?”
Mark Twin once said, “Of all the things I’ve lost, I miss my mind the most.” I used to smile when I read that — now it prompts me to pray, “God please, let me keep my mind.”
