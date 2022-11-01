Rural Ramblings
All seven of our grandchildren, at some time while they were growing up, stared at the huge wall clock on our dining room wall. The pendulum swings back and forth ticking off the minutes and the numbers on the clock are Roman numerals.

In this age of digital clocks, just teaching kids to read time on a regular clock is a challenge. Few clocks, however, have roman numerals on them.

