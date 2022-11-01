Rural Ramblings

All seven of our grandchildren, at some time while they were growing up, stared at the huge wall clock on our dining room wall. The pendulum swings back and forth ticking off the minutes and the numbers on the clock are Roman numerals.
In this age of digital clocks, just teaching kids to read time on a regular clock is a challenge. Few clocks, however, have roman numerals on them.
I know kids think their grandparents are as old as time but understanding how to read the time on our clock just reenforces that.
We learned how to read Roman numerals in school, but maybe that’s a thing of the past.
I wonder how kids today understand Abe Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Remember, he began “Four score and seven years ago…”
Of course if Lincoln was giving the speech today he’d have to change a few other things, too. He could not have said “…dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” He would have been sued by women if he didn’t say “all people.”
And his later reference to “the brave men, living and dead, who struggled here” would need to be changed to “brave persons.”
Of course then the writers of the Bible would have faced the same problem, but that’s another story.
And I doubt if some people today would have been happy to hear Lincoln’s reference to the civil war. They would have preferred he say “activist demonstration.”
And finally, he’d likely be criticized for his frequent reference to battle ground and war. The public is perfectly willing to watch bloody, shoot-em-up shows on television, but heavens, don’t talk about war. It isn’t good for the kids.
Contrary to what our grandkids believe, I did not grow up in the age of Roman numerals. But we did understand the numbers on the clock. We understood that face time meant learning how to read the hands of the clock and determine what time it was. We were told it’s like a pie—“quarter after,” “half past” or “quarter to.” In this age of technology, “Face time” takes on a whole new meaning.
I’m sure the clock-makers must be frustrated by the lack of interest among youth in clocks that have hands on them. It’s hard to sell analog watches to people who don’t know what “half-past” means.
