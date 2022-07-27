I love gardening but I always get more than I need. I don’t want to take time to sell the extras at a farmers market because that’s just one more chore. Growing is fun. Selling is not.
So, I try to be a good neighbor and take my excess to the neighbors.
When it comes to zucchini, though, the neighbors are eager to accept the first few but later it seems like every time I walk out with some in my hand, the neighbors’ miraculously disappear into their houses and don’t answer the door. Almost seems like they are pretending not to be home.
I wonder if the scabble between the Hatfields and McCoys started over zucchini. Just imagine – old man Hatfield got on McCoy’s nerves but Ma McCoy, wanting to get along with her neighbors, thought the women should try to keep the peace.
As a neighborly gesture she filled a large wicker basket with her finest garden produce. She filled the bottom with zucchini and topped it off with peas, beans, carrots, peppers and tomatoes.
Mrs. Hatfield wasn’t home so Ma McCoy just left it on the door step but Pa Hatfield came home first, discovered the basket, and accused the McCoys of trying to slip zucchini to them in the name of generosity. He tossed the zucchini back at the McCoys and accidentally hit the hired man on the head with the club like vegetable, knocking him out cold.
The war was on and all because of a vegetable that just won’t quit.
If you raise zucchini but can’t find a way to keep up with the robust plant that has a way of taking over the garden, try these things.
Get your local service club to sponsor a zucchini queen contest and award her with her weight in golden colored zucchini…mount a big one on your mantel an talk about the one that got away…carve one into the shape of a bone and feed it to your dog…cut them in half and hollow them out and have a zucchini canoe race down the Rock River…save the biggest ones for Halloween. Carve oblong jack-0-lanterns or hand them out as treats (but be prepared for tricks).
