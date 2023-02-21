When Alayna came over recently to bake cookies with me I offered her an apron to wear to keep the flour off her clothes. I don’t think she knew what an apron was.
I have a couple of them that I inherited from my Mom and I do wear them occasionally.
My mom wore aprons all the time to protect the “house dress” that she wore every day, even working in the garden.
Mom didn’t have a lot of dresses and the apron was to protect it.
The apron was usually home sewn and had lots of big pockets.
She had a “cobbler apron” that wrapped all the way around that she wore on Sunday to protect her church dress when she made lunch. She kept the dress neat and clean for visiting friends in the afternoon.
I still have my grandma’s apron. It is checked gingham and it is long because she wore long dresses back in the early decades of the 1900’s. To make it look nicer it has some embroidering in the checks.
Aprons were also easier to wash than dresses and aprons used less material.
An apron served as a potholder for removing hot pans from the oven. It was wonderful for drying children’s tears, and on occasion was even used for cleaning out dirty ears.
From the chicken coop, the apron was used for carrying eggs. Chips and kindling wood were brought into the kitchen in that apron. From the garden, it carried all sorts of vegetables. After the peas had been shelled, it carried out the hulls. In the fall, the apron was used to bring in apples that had fallen from the trees.
When company came, those aprons were ideal hiding places for shy kids.. And when the weather was cold, Grandma wrapped it around her arms.
Those big old aprons wiped many a perspiring brow, bent over the hot wood stove.
When unexpected company drove up the road, it was surprising how much furniture that old apron could dust in a matter of seconds.
Our kids today, brought up using sanitizers and told to wash with soap for as long as it takes to sing the happy birthday song, would go crazy now trying to figure out how many germs were on that apron.
I don’t think I ever caught anything from Mom’s apron but love.
