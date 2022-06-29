When we lived on the farm all of our “junk mail” was an attempt to get us to buy some new gadget, magical calf feed, or piece of equipment for the farm. Then we moved off the farm and the mail switched to things like trip promotions, clothing items and new must-have household gadgets.
Now all of a sudden all of our junk mail seems to be either for health insurance, hearing aids or estate planning.
Who’s keeping track of our stage in life? How do the junk mail companies know these things?
Well, I for one don’t want to hear about senior living complexes and new miracle drugs from companies that claim to know more than the doctors.
When Dick and I can’t care for ourselves any longer in our home (if that time ever comes) we plan to just check into the Holiday Inn. They come in to make the bed every day, bring in fresh towels and coffee, and clean the bathroom.
They have cable TV so we’ll have a lot more choices of things to watch than we do now in our own home.
We can get our meals by ordering room service. We can help ourselves to the mini bar any time we want without going out to some noisy bar.
If we’re feeling energetic we can actually go downstairs and eat in their restaurant.
You think that’s expensive to stay in a hotel? Do the math. It’s cheaper than a nursing home.
Actually, ideally I think a group of us should pool our money and buy a condo complex that has a central party area. (They will likely call it a community room). We’ll hire a cook and a weekly polka band.
When our health begins to deteriorate we’ll hire a fun-loving nurse to care for us.
