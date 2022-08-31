Corn and flies seem to go together like ice cream and apple pie. What amazes me is how so many of them manage to get into our house. I’ve double checked every screen and determined they must be coming in through the door.
I bought a fly swatter and stand by the door, ready to swat anyone who leaves the door open or moves through it too slowly.
Yesterday, I stood near the front door and swatted five flies within just a couple of minutes. Two of them were males and three were females.
Someone asked how I could tell. Well, it was easy. The male flies were sitting on a beer can. The females were on the phone.
And then there are those pesky mosquitos. I was told way back in my Sunday school days that God didn’t make anything in vain. Everything has a purpose. For the life of me, though, I can’t think of why he would have created the mosquito.
Of all the tiny creatures, though, spiders are the worst. I know the spiders in our house are modern. They seem to communicate through the World Wide Web.
One day Dick asked me to give him the phone book. I handed him my phone told him he needs to get more modern and use the phone. He slammed my phone against the wall and killed a spider.
We have cathedral ceilings in our house which is nice except when it comes to spiders. I see a spider crawling around up there but have no way to get him. Eventually I get one of those extended handle brushes, stand on the kitchen table and attempt to get him down. If I get him he usually leaves a spot on the ceiling. Now I have to figure out how to wipe the spot off. If I don’t get him I spend the rest of the night in fear, knowing he’s running round somewhere laughing at me because I missed. As soon as I turn off the lights to go to sleep he’ll come swinging down on his web to bug me.
When David was little if I spotted a spider I asked him to kill it for me. He wasn’t afraid of any of the creepy creatures. One day we were talking about their sneaky little varmints and he casually mentioned, “Spiders must really stink. They have so many armpits.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.