Last week, I listed a few of the things young farm brides may want to consider if they want to coexist in peace with their new farm husband. This week I want to introduce them to the language of farming.
We’ll begin with lines that have special meaning on the farm:
…Cows are out! No, not out to lunch, but out as in “On the highway” or “in your flower garden.” You thought you’d given up jogging once you moved to a farm? Well, if you have cows, your new career as a marathon runner has just begun.
…Time to move the calves. Jazzercize class was never this much fun. When he says, “Head her off” he means look brave and step out in front of them when their heads are down and they are looking your way.
…Is supper ready? Your city friends might call it “dinner” but on the farm he’ll call it supper. Be prepared to serve it a half-hour early or an hour late. Hint from an experienced farm cook: set the table before you leave in the afternoon. Have an onion sliced in the fry pan with a little oil. When you walk in late, turn on the burner and he’ll walk in, see the table set and smell the aroma and sit down with his paper, thinking you’ve been home all day cooking.
…Get a sitter and go out. If he says this, don’t get too excited until you find out if he means “go out on the town to have a good time” or “go out to the field.”
…Come to help for a minute. A minute is not 60 seconds. Turn off all the burners and, if it’s cool, grab a jacket. You’ll be out there a while.
…As long as you’re going to town can you pick up a part for me?” Allow a couple extra hours because getting a part from town is never as easy as it sounds.
…Let me show you how it’s done. If you want to learn new things that’s admirable, but don’t learn any job you don’t want to be yours forever. Learn to say no.
Understand this is just a guide. Every farmer has his own language. You’ll learn your farmer’s language soon enough.
Learning the basics of being a farm wife has saved many a young romance from failure. You have to be resourceful, versatile, honest, caring, ambitious and most important, possess a sense of humor.
