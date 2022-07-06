Our friends are always amazed when we tell them that our son and his wife have robots to milk their cows. As if that isn’t enough, the installation of robots about eight years ago also meant that they built a bathroom in the barn, a farm office attached to the robot barn, and a room with a refrigerator and counters, especially designed to hold medicine and supplies for caring for the animals.
Now when I lived on the farm, anyone working on the farm needed to use the bathroom in our house.
David’s cows are housed in a free-stall barn on sand beds (like laying on a beach every day). That means no need to have a white-washer come to give the entire living area of the cows a fresh new white look every so often.
When the white washer was due to come, it was my job to remove all the feed carts, forks, shovels and other accumulations from the barn and set them out in the yard in front of the barn.
When we were first farming it was also my job to provide breakfast for the white washer who came from a distance and included that in his pay requirements. We also had a farm worker for a while who said he’d help with morning chores if I’d feed him breakfast.
That was always interesting because he liked to share stories with our kids about the old days. He also tried to convince all of us that carp actually tasted good. We didn’t believe him so the next time he came to help he brought with him a carp and proceeded to cook it for us.
Now as a good mom I always told the kids they needed to try everything on the table at least once before announcing that it tasted yucky. This time, however, I made an exception.
If I had made them try it I would have had to try it too. Just the smell of it was enough to turn me off.
If you are a carp lover, don’t call me. I guess it’s just a matter of taste and, as they say on the radio talk shows, the opinions of this writer are only opinions. Besides, writers have an unwritten license to exaggerate at times.
