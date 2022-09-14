Our son and daughter in law will celebrate an anniversary this month. As I drive tractor and think about their wedding I think about when I was that young bride and, a few years after saying “I do” I agreed to give up our life in suburbia to go into farming.
I love driving tractor now. It’s relaxing but that’s because I have air conditioning (or heat), a radio and an automatic transmission that allows me to shift gears with the flick of my finger.
I haven’t always been a calm tractor driver who could allow thoughts to drift to anything but the job at hand. When I started out I had to really concentrate to make sure that no needle on a gauge was in the red. No steam was billowing from the engine. No teeth from the digger hung over the fence line to hook a wire; and there were no flying arms of my hubby in front of me.
Today as I drove along through the fields my thoughts went back to that first summer of being a farm wife. It occurred to me there ought to be an instruction manual for women who marry farmers or for wives who agree to their husband’s request to move to a farm.
So I began composing in my mind ideas for an instruction manual.
The manual should start with basic rules:
…Never let the clutch out quickly when pulling a load of hay on which the hubby is riding;
…The meek may inherit the earth but when it comes to communicating around machinery, meek voices will never be heard above the roar of a tractor;
…Make only real food and plenty of it. Three times a day with sandwiches for a snack;
…If you want to learn how to back up a wagon, ask a neighbor to teach you. It’s easier on the marriage;
…If the tractor goes out of control, hit something cheap.
Stay tuned next week for chapter two: The instructions for farming with hubby.
