Last week I told you about David’s office and restroom in his barn and about how he keeps all of his refrigerated cow supplies out there. That’s not how it was when we were farming.
My kitchen was also where farm things tended to end up.
At any given time there would be machinery parts and ear tags on the kitchen counter so when I went to town the next time I’d be able to take them along for replacement. Sometimes there were feed samples on the kitchen counter, either for me to take to the coop to get them tested or for me to put in my microwave as a part of the do-it-yourself feed test.
Sometimes there were milk samples, taken from one of the cows, that were placed in my refrigerator overnight so they could be sent with the milkman the next morning for testing.
The kitchen table was usually filled with production reports from the county testing organization. At night, after supper, Dick would sit and analyze them until he fell asleep. Now David gets his production reports constantly on the computer in his barn office.
We were happy just to have a phone in the barn. We needed to attach a special number to our own phone number to call down to the barn. Now the farmers have their phones on them constantly and while he waits for the feed mixer to blend the ingredients in the batch he’s preparing for the cows, he can go onto the internet from his phone to search for needed supplies.
Dick searched for supplies from the ad sections of the farm papers after milking at night. The papers were scattered on the coffee table in the living room. He rarely read the stories – even the ones I wrote – but he always searched to ads to see what was for sale.
He still does that, even though he isn’t farming any longer. In fact, he usually didn’t even read my column until he found out he better start reading it because when we go somewhere someone is sure to mention something to him about what I wrote about him and he decided he better be prepared.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.