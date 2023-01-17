Rural Ramblings

I just finished turning the last pair of socks. There are just two of us in our household but you’d think it was an army. I guess I should be glad I’m only turning socks for two now instead of the five it once was.
Why so many socks?
Well, I always have several around because of course they need to match the outfit I’m wearing. Dick has work socks and dress socks and most of them lay around until he gets around to throwing them all in the wash at the same time.
When our three kids were growing up their rooms were their havens. Each of them went through periods of time when their rooms were a total disaster. The teenaged years were the worst. Each of them had a room with an unmade bed. The rooms were carpeted in several layers of stepped-out-of shorts and blue jeans. They were more concerned about talking on the phone than about keeping a neat, dusted room with their things polished, folded, and stored.
I never insisted that they keep their rooms neat nor did I try to get them to learn household skills. Instead, each was allowed to spend any spare time helping their dad outside.
I reasoned each of them would have all of their adult life to chase dust in the house and worry about the chaos of a home and I was sure each of them would handle it admirably when the responsibility would someday be their own.
As for me, I’m still of the belief that it is much more fun to drive a tractor or go out to do a feature story than it is to push a vacuum.
