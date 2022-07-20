Big box stores, I guess, are OK. Filling them with a huge warehouse system is probably a little more economical than backing a small truck up to the back door to unload a few things and then make room for the next truck to deliver a few more things.
Shopping at them, however, is not my cup of tea.
When I was little my parents went to a grocery store where they handed the clerk their list and the clerk picked the items off the shelves, gathered them on the check-out counter, then totaled up the cost. Then he packed them in a cardboard box and secured the box with store string.
On the counter was a glass jar filled with fresh cookies. They were for the cute little girls who accompanied their parents on the shopping trip.
Mrs. Kelch worked at that store. I didn’t really know her except to recognize her as that old lady who sat on the pew across from us in church. Mom would inquire about how her aging husband was doing and she would smile sweetly and thank mom for her interest.
There are a few stores around yet where we get personal service, but not many.
When I need hardware or household item, I like to head for our local store, not because I will find anything cheaper or better than I find in some big box store, but because I know if I have a question I will get help and because I’m likely to hear a little local gossip.
I once went to a big box store to get some parts for Dick. The young clerk, once I flagged him down, didn’t have a clue what I was talking about. He referred me to a parts book hanging by a chain on the shelf.
Another time I wanted to buy a pad for our toboggan because our dog had torn up the one we had when he chased us down the snowy hill. The young clerk replied, “What’s a toboggan?”
I like to go into a store where I’m greeted with “hi, there. How are you doing?” I enjoy listening in on the joke the customer in line in front of me is telling the owner. It’s a place where everyone knows your name. In fact, many of them may know more about me than I know about myself.
Their businesses are scattered with old photos of the business as it appeared 100 years ago. The floors and some of the fixtures in the business were likely there at that time but that doesn’t matter.
I also like the idea that these are the businesses that help support our service organizations in town. They may be struggling to keep their business going but they are always willing to donate to the volunteer fire company, historical society or local groups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.