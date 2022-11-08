Rural Ramblings
Memory is a funny thing. I don’t know about you but I can’t remember what I did yesterday but I can remember exactly what I was doing on certain days many years ago.

What were you doing on the day the Berlin Wall came down, November 9, 1989? Dick can’t remember what day my birthday is but he remembers being in a tractor listening to the radio when President Raegan told Mr. Khrushchev, “Take down that wall.”

