My fellow farm persons,
As we enter a new year, I offer you my official “State of the Farm” address. The language of the address may be fuzzy due to confusion of the writer.
We’ve been told these days are economical hard times …a depression, recession, crisis or panic.
The problems we’ve been having balancing the budget have even been labeled by economists as “growth adjustment.” That surely can’t mean growth of our farms because if we order something new we are told we need to wait a year until it is manufactured and then delivered.
I’m not sure what the big wigs on Wall Street mean by “growth adjustment” but you and I both know it means, “No more growth” and adjust your personal allowances so farm bills are paid first.
The Department of Interior reports that the color of the kitchen counter has not yet been determined. Crews have been attempting to clean away the dishes and clutter but haven’t yet been successful.
The Department of Surpluses is still trying to decide the answer to the burning question, “Should money be deducted from milk checks to pay for someone to monitor whether or not we dock tails on our cows?” And should another deduction cover the losses of the processing plant because they were unable to find enough milk trucks to haul milk into the plant. Tune in next year at this time to see if the milk check has stopped bouncing back and forth between banks, Uncle Sam and the farmer.
Meanwhile, it’s still reported that people are going to bed hungry and school kids are not learning because they are not eating breakfast before they go to school.
The Social Workers Department of Welfare studied the living conditions of pigs at local farms and determined that pigs are socially happy even though Miss Piggy failed to make a personal appearance at their farms this year.
Home chicken producers were pleased to find that their eggs were in demand this year because of the high prices of eggs in the grocery stores.
The Supreme Court handed down a ruling late in the year stating that “It is unlawful to deduct the cost of erasers as a farm expense just because they are used to correct errors in calculating our income tax.” In a related ruling, the IRS recommended, “The IRS computers become confused when the occupations on the tax forms are listed as “house wife” or “barn husband.”
A very significant change occurred in state department protocol affecting farm families during this last year. The new ruling is, “It is highly improper for anyone who eats to address the person who provides the food as “dumb farmer.”
