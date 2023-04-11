One of my passions during the last few years (known as ‘the COVID years’) has been sorting pictures — my own from both sets of parents and those old unsorted photos in the Hustisford museum.
Photos capture life’s fleeting moments, allowing us to stroll back in time and retrace the intersection of our past and present lives.
Families forced to flee from their homes after floods, tornadoes and fires often reveal amazing inner strength in coping with financial losses and the destruction of material possessions but what is often the most painful to them is the loss of precious family photos.
I learned that lesson from my uncle years ago when his home in Indiana was destroyed by a tornado. Months later people a few miles away found pictures traced to his family lodged under shingles on their homes.
His family had done like so many people — stored their photos loose in a box. When the tornado hit the photos scattered everywhere — most of them never to be found.
That’s when Uncle George told me to make sure to label photos and put them in albums, not loose in a box.
I set out immediately to follow his advice. My mom, before she lost her memory, wrote carefully on the back of all of my photos. Eventually they were al placed in the appropriate albums.
I don’t know who will carry on the task for my family, but at least I know I’ve done my part.
I worry about today’s technology, though. My kids keep their photos in “the cloud” but, the untrusting of technology person I am, I see them on social media and print out my favorites. Maybe someday when the cloud blows up they will be thankful Grandma made a print.
