Last week I mentioned to you about the differences between living in a populated city area or living in the country.
When visiting with a friend and talking about why we would want to live in a remote area where we had to get in the car to visit our next door neighbor, I told her how grateful I am for neighbors.
I told my friend how neighbors give us the feeling we’re not alone. Maybe we can’t look out our window and actually see them but we know they are out there and if someone gets sick or if there is a fire or a family problem, we know they will show up to help or offer encouragement.
In fact, I told her we don’t even need to call them to tell them we have a problem or need help. Word in these small rural communities just seems to spread. In the past it spread via the feed mill gossip or machinery dealer. These days it spreads even faster through texts and cell phones.
In our early years in this rural community we had a chimney fire. That evening, a neighbor who I had never met showed up with food and offers to help clean up the mess.
One time, when I had to take Dick to the emergency room at milking time, I didn’t know what to do about getting the cows milked. I called one of the few neighbors I had met and told him of my predicament.
“Don’t worry,” he said. “We’ll find someone to go milk your cows.”
He did.
I told my friend having people around in the country is really special.
“When our heifers got out and we weren’t home a neighbor, one I hardly knew personally, stopped in to chase the heifers in and then called to tell us about the incident so we’d check our fences when we got home,” I said. “Another time our cows were out and Dick was milking. I went out and tried to head them off so they’d stay out of the road. A neighbor happened to be passing by and stopped to help.”
When my friend and I finished our discussion about neighbors, I believe she was a bit envious. When she left our house she said she planned to go introduce herself to her next door neighbor.
“I think we might be missing something,” she told me.
