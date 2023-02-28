When we were raising our family, television pictures were black and white. Shows were wholesome and simple. People like the Waltons and Laura Ingles set good examples for our children. Father was wise and knew best and as much as we enjoyed Ozzie and Harriet and son Ricky’s singing we still always wondered what Ozzie did for a living. He was always at home.

Sesame Street was a simpler show back then and didn’t delve into controversial issues. Mr. Rogers taught us all important lessons.

Load comments