When we were raising our family, television pictures were black and white. Shows were wholesome and simple. People like the Waltons and Laura Ingles set good examples for our children. Father was wise and knew best and as much as we enjoyed Ozzie and Harriet and son Ricky’s singing we still always wondered what Ozzie did for a living. He was always at home.
Sesame Street was a simpler show back then and didn’t delve into controversial issues. Mr. Rogers taught us all important lessons.
I remember one lesson he taught the children that has stuck with me. If you can’t remember where you put something or can’t remember how to get back to where you started, “Go backwards through your mind.”
The older I get the more often I turn to that lesson. I find myself going backwards through my mind when I’ve misplaced something. Usually it’s because I go to the basement to get something. Being the efficient person I am I grab something to take down with me to save steps.
I get down there and set down the thing I carried along in order to pick up the thing I went down for. But I can’t remember what it was I wanted to bring up.
Later I look for the item I carried down stairs to get the item I carried down and of course it isn’t where it belongs because along the way I set it down. I go backwards through my mind to trace where I last remember seeing it.
Probably the thing about Mister Rogers, though, that was most endearing is how he could look children right in the eye (even if they were on the other side of the TV screen) and sincerely convince them “I like you just the way you are.”
That’s powerful stuff. These days we are always pushing children to do more — to be their best — to be a star — and too often, to be someone they aren’t even interested in being. If they are not the best at what they are doing they somehow feel they have failed.
In Mr. Rogers’s neighborhood there were no failures. Everyone was special.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.