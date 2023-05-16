Rural Ramblings
Gloria Hafemeister

All around the country this time of year parents and grandparents are beaming with pride as their youngsters graduate. As we look forward to high school graduation for two more grandchildren this month it gets me thinking about what that means.

Yes, these graduates feel “all grown up,” but parents and grandparents see a cute little toddler with chubby little arms and drooly kisses and beaming faces.

