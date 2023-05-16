All around the country this time of year parents and grandparents are beaming with pride as their youngsters graduate. As we look forward to high school graduation for two more grandchildren this month it gets me thinking about what that means.
Yes, these graduates feel “all grown up,” but parents and grandparents see a cute little toddler with chubby little arms and drooly kisses and beaming faces.
We’ve been to kindergarten graduations, eighth grade graduations, high school and college graduations for all three of our children. I didn’t attend one of them without a lump in my throat and a tear in my eye.
College graduations were different for all three and even more different for two of our grandchildren.
Angie’s was at Mecca in Milwaukee and we were among thousands of other parents eagerly stretching their necks to spot their children among the several thousand graduates gathering to receive their diplomas. Finally we spotted her. I looked at Dick and he was wearing his familiar, “That’s my girl!” grin.
Jody’s graduation wasn’t quite as crowded but because there were so many graduates, it was held outside. We sat on the aluminum bleachers and watched the storm clouds gather over the heads of the 800 graduates lined up on the football field. Again there was an emotional feeling of love and pride as she finally passed in front of the crowd to receive her diploma. As soon as she did, we grabbed my Mom’s hand and helped her walk as quickly as we could to the car before the clouds broke open.
My face was wet and it wasn’t just from the rain.
I was a bit disappointed I didn’t get to go through that same routine when David graduated. He thought it was rather corny to stay at college another couple of days just to be able to take part in the formal ceremony to receive his diploma. The same feeling of pride was there though when he walked in our house and handed us the sheet of paper that announced he had completed his formal classroom instruction on dairy herd management. He asked, “Here, Mom, can you put this in a frame for me?”
Dick and I knew that was just the beginning of his education in dairying. His real challenge would come when he took over our farm, something he dreamed of all his life.
We have two grandchildren who completed college in three and one-half years. One, like David, skipped the formality and came home. One was in the crowded Kohl Center at UW-Madison and she was one of many hundreds of students receiving degrees of some sort. The emotions were still the same.
So upcoming graduates, we wish you well. Parents and grandparents, load up on tissue when you go to these events!
