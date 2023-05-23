We have two grandsons graduating this year. Of course it’s a proud moment for grandparents who start to feel really old when they now have four of their seven grandkids out of high school.
For them, though, it’s just the beginning.
My wish for graduates:
I wish you will have the experience of thinking up a new idea, taking it to the boss or putting it to work to help you attain your goal, and follow it through to completion to see it magnificently successful. I also hope you’ll go through the same process of planning, organizing and putting an idea to work, only to see it “bomb out.” And then, I hope you’ll view this failure as another step in your continuing education and see it for your benefit.
I wish you’ll achieve something great for someone but have nobody know about it except you.
I hope you’ll find something so worthwhile that you will wholeheartedly invest your whole life in it.
I hope you will become so frustrated as you reach toward your goal that you will begin to push back the barriers of your personal limitations.
I hope, when the time comes to make a monstrous, stupid, unethical mistake that you are big enough to say those magical words, “I was wrong.”
I wish for you a truly fascinating experience that will give you reason for living and purpose in life.
I wish you the experience of meeting someone who disagrees with you on an important issue and that you’ll have the sense to enthusiastically disagree rather than back down and half-heartedly agree.
And I wish for you the sense to recognize your God-given strength to overcome obstacles and recognize that problems are the tools God uses to continue your education throughout the rest of your life.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.