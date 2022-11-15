Rural Ramblings
When we count our blessings at Thanksgiving, one of the blessings we need to thank God for is those who give us the opportunity to do what we do or be who we are.

One of the greatest blessings in my life, a real eye-opener to me, something that really got me thinking what life is all about came a few years ago when I read an obituary of a guy that mentioned our family for keeping his family farm going.

