When we count our blessings at Thanksgiving, one of the blessings we need to thank God for is those who give us the opportunity to do what we do or be who we are.
One of the greatest blessings in my life, a real eye-opener to me, something that really got me thinking what life is all about came a few years ago when I read an obituary of a guy that mentioned our family for keeping his family farm going.
I hadn’t thought of it that way. I thought he and his wife were the ones who gave us, a strange young couple who knocked on their door one night and asked if they were considering selling their farm, a chance to do what we always wanted to do.
They knew nothing about us. We were young. Lots of young couples think they want to farm. Not many realize the work that is involved.
Why would they trust us? We had a farm we had started on but it was nothing to brag about. We did what we could in the first few years we were there but it was hard to see a future there. It wasn’t big enough. Our kids were not even in school yet and we wanted them in parochial school but it was so far from our farm.
This new prospective farm we found was very close to a school we liked.
Seems the couple selling the farm was at a crossroads as well. Was it God’s plan that we should come together?
We didn’t know anything about negotiating but my Uncle Paul was a good business man and he knew farming so he came with us to make a deal. We sat at the kitchen table and worked out an agreement.
Boy, looking back I bet they were nervous. Probably wondered if this was the right thing to do but they were very supportive—almost like parents to us—as we ventured out to run their farm.
They were like grandparents to our kids.
I’m not sure if they came out ahead on that deal finding a buyer so they could retire or if we came out on ahead on the deal finding a way to get into the kind of farming we always wanted to do.
All I know is there had to have been some intervention from above because the decision we made almost 45 years ago was the best move we ever made. It influenced who our kids became and may influence our grandkids’ lives as well.
