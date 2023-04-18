I’ve received a couple of wedding invitations recently that are accompanied with instructions of how to order a gift on line. I look at the list of the things the bride wants and shake my head. The prices range from fifty dollars to a thousand dollars. Some of the things are gadgets I’ve never even heard of.
Bridal showers, back in my day (as we old people say) were an opportunity to give the future bride practical household things. Back then we registered for things like our good china or glassware so ten people could buy a place setting and they would all match.
Back then, too, we went to quite a few weddings for gals who were marrying farmers. Now that’s a whole different thing because they will need things that city brides would never consider.
A city girl who’s about to say “I do” in marriage to a farm boy is probably going to need some help from her neighbors in adjusting to farm life.
So, when trying to decide what to give the young bride, consider some practical things that will help her survive.
Consider giving things like insect and rodent fighters, boots to use when rounding up heifers, her own personal tool kit that she won’t have to search for in the farm shop; cleaning products that remove farm grime from clothes and floors; work gloves.
Also consider giving her photos of all the neighbor’s vehicles so she’ll know who to wave to and a copy of Rural Ramblings (which includes a chapter of advice to young farm brides).
If the gal is not from the area guests at a shower might also consider bringing along a map showing where their farm is in relation to her new farm home.
Guests might also tell a little about themselves. Often, the farm women attending the shower were once in her boots — the new gal in the neighborhood — and it might be reassuring to her to know they have some things in common.
