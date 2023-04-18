Rural Ramblings
Gloria Hafemeister

I’ve received a couple of wedding invitations recently that are accompanied with instructions of how to order a gift on line. I look at the list of the things the bride wants and shake my head. The prices range from fifty dollars to a thousand dollars. Some of the things are gadgets I’ve never even heard of.

Bridal showers, back in my day (as we old people say) were an opportunity to give the future bride practical household things. Back then we registered for things like our good china or glassware so ten people could buy a place setting and they would all match.

