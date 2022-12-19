Christmas will be here in just a few days. For some reason Santa doesn’t stop at our house any more. (Could it be that I was naughty?)
I do, however, still love Christmas as much as I did when I was little.
I love the Christmas caroling and singing in choir on Christmas morning. I love having all the kids and grand kids over for dinner, gift exchange and just plain jabbering.
Our grandchildren range in age from 8 to 22 but on Christmas you would think they are all kids.
As we sit around the Christmas trees exchanging gifts I think about some of the more memorable gifts we’ve given or received through the years.
Somehow during the reminiscing, I always end up back at Capital Court in Milwaukee shopping all by myself with money earned baby sitting.
I was so excited to finally be old enough to walk around at a shopping center without Mom and Dad. Capital Court was one of the first shopping centers around. Before that stores were downtown and my parents drove from one to another to shop. The stores had names like Gimbles, Schusters and Goldmans.
Back in those days there were also plenty of stores to shop at right in our own little town. Every town had a “dry goods” store, a “dime store” and a couple of clothing stores. Tiny little Grafton (it was about the size of Hustisford then) even had a department store back then.
Capital Court had a big variety of stores all in one place. Back then it was not an indoor mall but the stores were all connected in one big line (we call them strip malls now) and the trees along the walkway outside were decorated and Christmas music filled the air.
We went there every year during my teen years. Each year I’d buy my mother jewelry because I knew she loved it. I’d buy my Dad a new sport shirt.
I was so excited about getting him a shirt because, of course, as a teenager I thought his clothes were old-fashioned.
May all your memories be great ones.
Enjoy this holiday season making more memories!
