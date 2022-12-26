Rural Ramblings
Gloria Hafemeister

As I reflect back on a beautiful Christmas day I find again the excitement of that holiday that marks the greatest miracle of all is followed by a renewed excitement and hope of beginning again with a fresh new year.

So, maybe I didn’t completely carry out all my resolutions last year. So what if my enthusiasm to get into better physical condition faded with the first dreary day of February? So maybe I didn’t quite make it through a year of a “no-frills” budget! So what if I didn’t make it through the year without grumbling about having to clean up the yard after a storm or pick beans on a hot sweltering day?

