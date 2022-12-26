As I reflect back on a beautiful Christmas day I find again the excitement of that holiday that marks the greatest miracle of all is followed by a renewed excitement and hope of beginning again with a fresh new year.
So, maybe I didn’t completely carry out all my resolutions last year. So what if my enthusiasm to get into better physical condition faded with the first dreary day of February? So maybe I didn’t quite make it through a year of a “no-frills” budget! So what if I didn’t make it through the year without grumbling about having to clean up the yard after a storm or pick beans on a hot sweltering day?
Turning the page to a new calendar year offers all of us the opportunity to begin anew. I may have slipped back a little but with the turning of the calendar to a new year we all start again from “go”.
Whether you make resolutions or not, I’ll bet you feel like I do when the new year rolls around—you’re definitely going to do better this year!
This year for sure I’ll stick to my established exercise plan. (I’ll mention it to Dick—he won’t let me forget)
This year for sure I’ll learn some new skills and read more. And, gee, maybe it’s time to finally attack those files of notes (ideas for feature stories) that have been building up since 1965!
Nineteen hundred and sixty-five? Well, that sums up the fate of the best intended resolutions, but I’ve always felt there’s no harm in at least making plans and getting a little enthusiasm percolating when the new year begins.
Maybe we just need to look at things as if they were new—as if we were looking at them for the first time! Each change we make, whether it’s a new hairdo, a few pounds shed, remodeling a room, or learning a new computer skill, it’s making something “old” into something “new”. I hope you’ll all share with me the joy of looking at the old and familiar in the light of the new!
