Many of the women whose stories are told in the Bible share a common ground with farm women today. Even today, widows struggle without support from their husbands, especially farm widows.
I’m thinking particularly about Ruth and her mother-in-law Naomi. Each of them lost their husbands and clung to each other for strength.
Back then especially, but even today, society was dominated by men. Women were simply not economically independent, as is still true today to a certain extent when it comes to farming.
It can be extremely tough for a woman to farm alone today.
I worried about that when we went into farming. When Dick suggested that we go into farming I had no doubt about his ability to be successful on the farm and I even felt I could contribute to that success. But I also knew my limitations and I knew if something would happen to him, I’d be lost, not only emotionally but also economically.
It amazes me when I read these Bible stories and I wonder if I would have had the strength of these women who had to figure out how to survive on their own.
When Ruth and Naomi returned to Naomi’s homeland, they gleaned in the fields, which was a form of welfare in those days. Can you imagine anyone today who would be hungry enough to walk behind that big Caterpillar combine in a wheat field and pick up the kernels that dropped to the ground, just to grind it for flour so they could bake bread and have something to eat?
I remember a time on the farm when it was the women who broke out the cobs of corn at harvest time. My mom did that. During the day when we were in school, she walked the corn field breaking out cobs and tossing them on a pile. When we got home from school, she drove the tractor with the wagon along those rows and my sister and I picked up the piles of corn and tossed them into the wagon. At night, after chores, we stood alongside that wagon and my parents and us husked that corn and tossed the cobs into the corn crib.
When Dick and I started farming I broke out corn cobs on the outside rows of our corn fields so they would not be lost driving over them with the tractor pulling the corn picker.
The first year we owned our farm at Hustisford the former owner and I broke out corn by hand in a field they had not been able to harvest the fall before. She and I worked together and got acquainted while we worked.
