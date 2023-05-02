Every now and then we will hear radio personalities rattle off lists of people in various categories.
There is, for instance, a list of the richest people in the world. No, my name is not on it and that’s fine. It seems most of the rich, the really wealthy people of the world, were born into it. The wealth they speak of is measured by dollars and most of these people sort of take this wealth for granted.
Then there are the lists of “the most admired” people in the world. Topping the list we usually see the names of athletes, movie stars and country or pop singers. But wait a minute. What have they really done for anyone or to improve things in this world? They only make the “most admired” list because of the familiarity of their names.
As I see it, the most admired are the ones whose names don’t make the paper.
Who are the richest people in the world? Those who are content with what they have and who share what they have willingly with those in need.
Who are really the most admired persons in the world? In my mind they are the EMS volunteers, the fire fighters, the people who donate their time and services to thrift shops, food pantries and charitable organizations.
They were not born into their wealth but they earned their way through the ranks. Their parents may have set the example of the benefits of giving of themselves but they still needed to step up to the plate, train for the job, and give their time to those in need of their services.
People give their time willingly to many worthwhile organizations and they should all make the list of the “most admired”. Personally I particularly admire those who give their time to not only respond to calls for Emergency Medical Technicians and ambulances, fires and motor vehicle accidents but they also spend many, many hours training for these life-saving techniques.
What really makes me place these people on top of the “most admired” list, however, is that in small communities like our own often those calls they receive for help come from people they know and love. Then they have to deal with the emotional stress of the job and the feelings of helplessness when they answer a call but are unable to save a life or prevent a building from burning.
Everywhere we look there are people who give: Churches, 4-H and other youth organizations, veterans organizations, farm organizations, service clubs and many other places.
When there are problems in our country we turn to the government for financial help. What we really need is more people willing to help others. Money doesn’t solve problems — people do.
