April fools jokes were big when I was in school and I believe they are alive and well today, too.
I remember Moms who sent raw eggs in their teenager’s lunch; kids putting sugar in salt shakers and salt in the sugar bowl on the cafeteria tables; turning the cover loose on pepper shakers; mixing a batch of Kool Aid with vinegar instead of water and placing it in the refrigerator for the family to enjoy.
Our kids are full of tricks, especially Jody’s family. It’s always interesting to hear about the pranks they pull on one-another. So much for building family trust.
April fools’ jokes, however, have gone beyond families and friends and actually have crept into the business world at times.
When I was a teenager, I seem to remember a British news agency reporting that the Swiss farmers were enjoying a bumper crop of spaghetti this year due to the elimination of the spaghetti weevil. That sparked an interest in spaghetti lovers trying to grow their own. They called the BBC news reporter to find out how to do it and he told them “Place a sprig of spaghetti in a tin of tomato sauce and hope for the best.”
They must have learned that when they were in Wisconsin for World Dairy Expo. It sounds like the same person who is promoting raising spaghetti is also the one who was marketing tiny packages of Cheerios labeled “oat seed”. These seeds were found in the Purple Cow gift shop at Expo right next to the cow seeds. They came complete with instructions on the udder side. (I actually bought some)
In the 1990’s Taco Bell announced they bought the Liberty bell and were going to rename it the Taco Liberty bell. That triggered hundreds of letters to the National Historic park system complaining about the idea so they had to admit it was all an April fool joke.
Burger King must have noticed that the April Fool joke gave the company a lot of free publicity so a few years ago they introduced a left-handed whopper. It had the same ingredients but the condiments were rotated 180degrees. Even though it was only an April fool joke thousands of left handed customers went there just to get the special sandwich.
So there you have it — truth is stranger than fiction.
