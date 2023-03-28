Rural Ramblings
Gloria Hafemeister

April fools jokes were big when I was in school and I believe they are alive and well today, too.

I remember Moms who sent raw eggs in their teenager’s lunch; kids putting sugar in salt shakers and salt in the sugar bowl on the cafeteria tables; turning the cover loose on pepper shakers; mixing a batch of Kool Aid with vinegar instead of water and placing it in the refrigerator for the family to enjoy.

