When I was a little girl I had my doubts about Mom. She sure didn’t seem very smart.
She made me sit up straight on my chair when everybody knows it’s more comfortable to slouch. She insisted I tell her where I was going every time I was out of sight of the house. Didn’t she know I’d be fine?
She didn’t know many words, either. Her favorite word seemed to be “No.” When someone gave me something she never seemed to know what to say. She’d look at me and ask, “What do you say?”
Mom even tried to tell me the dentist was a nice man and the needle the doctor used to give shots didn’t hurt.
Dumb old Mom didn’t even realize she could buy bread and cookies in the grocery store. She spent all her time baking those things at home. And for school she bought those expensive hot lunch tickets instead of just giving us a couple of nickels to use in the candy machine.
It was during my high school days that she really seemed to be stupid. Why, do you know she couldn’t even name the top ten songs on the hit parade? And she insisted on listening to the news during breakfast instead of WOKY.
She sure didn’t know anything about clothes, either. When I was seven all the girls wore “mid-calf” skirts and white blouses but Mom said, “You have no hips and your tummy is too big. A skirt won’t fit you right. And white blouses get dirty too quick. And little girls look cuter in short dresses.”
She sure changed her tune when we got into high school, though. Then all she said was, “Your skirt is too short.”
Actually, it seems as if I spent a lot of my earlier years in life teaching my Mom the ways of the world.
Then one day I had a rude awakening. There was an electrical storm and, though I’ve always been terrified by lightning, I calmly tried to convince my little ones that it’s just God’s way of refreshing the earth and it wouldn’t hurt us. That’s when it occurred to me that Mom was probably scared in storms, too, she just never let us see that.
And when I spent half hour before church searching for a little girl’s shoes I realized there was a reason why Mom insisted we put our clothes away in the proper place.
Looking back on it now, as a grandma, I guess Mom wasn’t so dumb after all.
