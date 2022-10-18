Ankeny, Iowa—The 2022 Annual Conference and Meeting of the American Society of Agricultural Consultants (ASAC) will be held Oct. 23—Oct. 25 in Oklahoma City at the Skirvin Hilton Hotel. A lineup of speakers is scheduled to present on a variety of topics pertinent to the challenging environment in which agricultural professionals live and operate their businesses.
Session topics include:
• “You Cannot NOT Communicate” Ron Rabou
• “Best Practices for Today’s Ag Consultant” Keith Dickinson
• “Diversity and Inclusion” Rodney Patterson
• “Technology in Ag Consulting” Hylon Kaufmann
• “Accounting, Taxes and Business Planning” Paul Neiffer
• “Macroeconomics: Finance and the Federal Reserve” Harold Black
• “Discussion of the Center’s mission and focus on various regulatory issues
National Ag Law Center at the University of Arkansas” Rusty Rumley
• “Regenerative Agriculture—Noble Research Institute” Dr. Hugh Aljoe
The Annual Banquet on Monday evening features our keynote speaker, Brittany Krehbiel-Hukill, a fifth-generation farmer from Hydro, Oklahoma, who is among the vanguard of an emerging generation of young leaders in state, regional and national agriculture. Tuesday afternoon includes a tour of the USDA-ARS National Grazinglands Research Laboratory, located west of Oklahoma City. We plan to visit Oklahoma National Stockyards on our return from the USDA station. Stockyard City is the home of the largest stocker/feeder cattle market in the world. Since its inception, more than 102,000,000 head of livestock have passed through the iron gates leading to the Stockyards operation. Cattle auctions are held Monday and Tuesday each week.
