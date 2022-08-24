MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announces that the state’s first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2) has been found in three domestic rabbits in La Crosse County.

RHDV2 is a highly contagious viral disease that affects wild and domestic rabbits. Although fatal to rabbits, the disease does not affect humans. In most cases, the only signs of RHDV2 are sudden death and blood-stained noses caused by internal bleeding. Infected rabbits experience fever, loss of appetite, difficulty breathing or seizures.

