Questions about carbon markets answered

This graphic, furnished by the University of Wisconsin Agricultural extension, shows the estimated amounts of carbon potentially stored in various places in the soil

Should your farm consider carbon credits?

It seems like every week brings another story about carbon credits for farmers. There are many factors to consider before jumping in and enrolling your farm in a carbon program. So what is a carbon credit? A carbon credit is created from a carbon offset, which is an activity that prevents the emission of carbon dioxide or another greenhouse gas to the atmosphere that would otherwise be emitted.

