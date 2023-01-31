Questions about carbon markets answered

It seems like every week brings another story about carbon credits for farmers. There are many factors to consider before jumping in and enrolling your farm in a carbon program. So what is a carbon credit? A carbon credit is created from a carbon offset, which is an activity that prevents the emission of carbon dioxide or another greenhouse gas to the atmosphere that would otherwise be emitted.
For example: If you decide to walk to the store instead of driving, the trip results in fewer carbon dioxide emissions, driving a car emits much more carbon dioxide than walking. Now, you could go up to a company or organization that wants to lower its net emissions and say, I can save three pounds of carbon dioxide by walking to the store. If you pay me fifty cents, I will walk to the store every day instead of driving and you will own the carbon dioxide savings that I generate from my changed behavior. This is a carbon offset. An organization has decided that it is easier for them to pay someone else to reduce their carbon footprint than to reduce their own.
Cap-and-Trade System
A carbon credit is a certified, tradable carbon offset that is exchanged under a cap and trade system of emissions regulation. Under a cap and trade system, companies are allotted a certain number of credits that limit how much carbon dioxide they can emit (the cap): 1 carbon credit equals 1 ton of carbon dioxide. If they emit less carbon dioxide than the credits they hold (by switching their fleet of vehicles to electric, for example) they can sell those credits to another company that wants to emit more carbon dioxide than their credits allow (the trade). In essence, this puts a constraint on the net or total amount of carbon dioxide emitted from those companies within the cap and trade system but gives companies the freedom to exchange those credits among themselves.
Soil Carbon
There is a lot of carbon stored in soils — almost three times as much as is in the atmosphere.
The increased amount of carbon in the atmosphere is what is driving climate change. Agriculture can help offset carbon emissions by moving some of that excess atmospheric carbon from the air to soils.
Conversely, certain agricultural management practices release soil-stored carbon to the atmosphere. For example, tillage stimulates biological processes in the soil by introducing more oxygen and increasing the exposed surface area of carbon-storing compounds in the soil, speeding up the breakdown and emission of that soil carbon as carbon dioxide. On the other hand, there are practices that build up carbon reserves in the soil. Perennial crops that establish deep root systems deposit carbon in various layers of the soil.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.