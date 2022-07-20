MADISON — Meat and poultry processors can apply for Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants by Aug. 19, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the creation of the grant in May, investing up to $10 million in the program to continue to grow Wisconsin’s meat processing industry and improve the long-term viability of the state’s livestock industry.
Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, Wisconsin meat processors will have the ability to apply for grants of up to $150,000. Processors are required to provide a match of 100% of the grant amount, and grants will be awarded through a competitive selection process. Grant materials, including the application and FAQs, are available on DATCP’s website.
“After receiving far more applications for the Meat Processor Infrastructure Grants than the budgeted dollars earlier this year, it was clear that there is demand for support among Wisconsin’s meat processors,” said DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski. “Through the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants created by Governor Evers, we will work to meet this need and help our state’s meat processing industry continue to thrive.”
DATCP will host a webinar for processors interested in learning about these grants on July 29 from 9 to 10 a.m. The webinar will cover the grant application, eligibility requirements, and timeline, and a question and answer segment will take place after the presentation. The webinar will take place virtually on Zoom. Registration in advance is appreciated but not required.
To register for the live event and receive a link to the recorded webinar and additional resources, visit the webinar registration page. The recording will also be made available on DATCP’s website.
