Prem Meats in Prairie du Sac is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pork and beef products sold at its retail store, according to a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection press release.
A Class I recall affects products with a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death,” according to the press release.
The affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 793 and includes:
Bacon wrapped pork loin, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages
Bacon wrapped tenderloin (beef), sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages
Pork squealers, sold in one or two pieces in vacuum-sealed packages
The products were produced without an approved formula and without the benefit of inspection, according to the release. More information on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recall classifications is available on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website at fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have these products can discard them. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Gavin Prem, Prem Meats, at (608) 588-2164.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.