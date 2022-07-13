DELAFIELD – Glacierland RC&D announced that it will host a twilight pasture walk on Thursday, July 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gwenyn Hill Farm.
The certified organic grazing and vegetable CSA farm is located at N130W294 Bryn Drive in the Town of Delafield within the rolling hills of the Southern Kettle Moraine. The event is free and open to all interested producers, but advance registration is required.
Highlights of the pasture walk include a presentation by Ryan Heinen on managing the warm season grasses for rotational grazing. Heinen is the land and livestock manager for Gwenyn Hill Farm and a journey grazier for the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. He earned a degree in field ecology and wildlife management and has hands-on experience managing grasslands in South Dakota.
According to Kirsten Jurcek of Glacierland RC&D, “Each year, the amazing farmers at Gwenyn Hill Farm take more steps toward truly regenerative agriculture. They protect the highly erodible, fragile soils through their rotational grazing of sheep, beef cattle and a dairy herd. We’re delighted that Ryan, who has a true passion for organic, grass-fed dairying, will be leading the evening’s programming at this treasured, local farm.”
Other topics that will be in the program include Organic Dairy Grazing by Altfrid Krusenbaum of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship; Sheep Grazing & Forages by Dr. Greg Brickner, veterinarian grazing specialist at Organic Valley; and a discussion on beef grazing. The evening will conclude with a local food picnic. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
Advance registration is requested. Visit glacierlandrcd.org or contact Kirsten Jurcek at 920-342-9504 or email kirsten@glacierlandrcd.org. The event is being co-hosted by Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship, Farmers for Lake Country, Gwenyn Hill Farm, National Fish & Wildlife Foundation, Tall Pines Conservancy and Wisconsin Farmers Union.
