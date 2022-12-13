Most of you know the story about Dick and I getting into farming. He was a machinist when I married him and he never even mentioned farming until five years and two houses after we were married, when he casually came home from work and asked what I thought of the idea of him quitting his job and buying a farm.
We had both grown up on farms but neither of our family farms were big enough to think about farming full time because the land all around them was being gobbled up for development in the Cedarburg-Jackson area. After my dad was killed, my mother sold the family farm. Maybe Dick and I could have hobby-farmed and he could have kept his job.
As things turned out though, it was God’s plan that we should move away from our home area and farm full time.
When I agreed to farm with him, I told him I would drive a tractor and do other farm chores but I would never milk a cow. I stuck to my guns. The only time I ever milked a cow was at a local event where the 4-H club brought a cow downtown and held a cow milking contest, pitting the local newspaper reporter against the local radio reporter. Needless to say, I made a fool of myself when I didn’t even know how to get milk out of a cow.
So now David and Kathleen have taken over the farm and eight years ago they put in robotic milking. When they are gone, someone needs to be on robot call. The computer calls them if anything isn’t working and, in most cases, someone just has to go out, fix the problem and everything is fine. Generally, it is their faithful hired man who answers the call but when he is not around or during the night Dick will be on call.
Well, last weekend I stayed overnight at the farm with the kids and Dick was at home. David got the call at the hotel where the farm convention was being held that something was wrong. He called Dick but when Dick did not answer, so he called me. I got up and went out to the barn in my pajamas and the good winter coat I had along. Never thought about grabbing one of their pairs of coveralls.
David talked me through what to do with the robot computer. The problem was a cow had turned around and wanted to exit the robot the way she entered. The stall got jammed up and the robot reported the problem. I got the cow out but not before her feet kicked a bunch of wet manure on me.
I went back to the house, laid down and barely got to sleep when he called again. I went back out because I had not reset the computer to indicate the problem was solved, even though the robots were milking faithfully.
So, again, who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?
