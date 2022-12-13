Rural Ramblings
Buy Now

Gloria Hafemeister

Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks?

Most of you know the story about Dick and I getting into farming. He was a machinist when I married him and he never even mentioned farming until five years and two houses after we were married, when he casually came home from work and asked what I thought of the idea of him quitting his job and buying a farm.

Tags

Load comments