Farmers have worked for years to figure out the best rate at which to apply fertilizer to crops, and a round of grants from the state agriculture department will help farmers — including local growers — figure out the puzzle.
For growers of corn and soybean, and life on the planet, nitrogen is important.
Nitrogen is the primary element sought when manure or ammonia is applied to crops grown for food or forage. Too little nitrogen and crops starve or underproduce.
However, too much nitrogen is also a bad thing. Most fertilizers are largely derived from natural gas, which is expensive. Excess nitrogen can end up in local rivers, local air, the Mississippi River, and ultimately the Gulf of Mexico. In local streams, surplus nitrogen fertilizes not crops but algae, leading to blooms and die-offs, which in turn create hypoxic zones. Hypoxic zones threaten both local recreational fisheries and, in the Gulf, commercial fishing in Louisiana and Texas.
To figure out how to apply enough nitrogen to fertilize crops without applying too much, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection awarded $2.1 million in grants this month to both individual farmers and grower-led groups.
The largest recipient of such funding was the group Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil and Healthy Water, a farmer-led group. The group received $246,926 to be divided among 13 different growers to apply different rates of nitrogen-based fertilizer to standing crops, using a method known as “side-dressing,” said Tony Pierick, a group co-founder and long-time member.
“We’ll be running different rates of side-dress nitrogen,” he said.
Each grower will test six different rates.
A project run by another group member Marty Weiss will examine what to types of cover crops work best following wheat crops, and using a control or check strip with no covers on it.
Cover crops are species grown in between cash crops, which typically do not produce, but which maintain the soil’s living ecosystem in between cash crops.
Another group member, Brandon Blank, who farms near Ixonia, is using a forage harvester to collect residue from cover crops to see how much nitrogen cover crops can add. The more nitrogen furnished by the cover crops, the less manufactured nitrogen farmers need to apply, and potentially more money saved. The state awarded him $128,134 to fund the research.
The money was planned last year, when nitrogen fertilizers were at all time highs, and when agricultural trade groups accused nitrogen manufacturers of price gouging, which prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Since then, nitrogen rates have fallen by about 50%, Pierick said.
While fertilizer prices have eased, taking some of the urgency out of the research, growers are still eyeing cover crops as one means of reducing manufactured nitrogen.
Dean Weichmann farms near the Dodge-Jefferson county border, and is involved with the Jefferson County Soil Builders group south of the county line.
Weichmann will participate as one of the 13 growers involved with the Dodge County group (Jefferson County Soil Builders is partly modeled on Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil and Healthy Water), but he was awarded a separate grant to look at optimal nitrogen rates following short-season cover crops.
Weichmann intends to “plant green,” or plant cash crops directly into living cover crops, a process that has gained popularity lately in regenerative circles. The idea is to determine how much nitrogen the cover crops can contribute when they’re allowed to grow until planting, Weichmann said. That’s different than other studies. For example, a study in 2010 also examined nitrogen rates, but the cover crops were intentionally killed early using herbicide.
“This is not what most of us are doing here,” he said. “In my case, I’m shooting for planting green, and thus a maximum amount of time the cover crop can grow.”
The majority of the state funding is for soil sampling, growers said.
