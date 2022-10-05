Soap of the Earth, run by Lori Hoyt and her son, Jonah, is a farm-based business located in Whitewater.
They tend to a small herd of Nubian goats, whose milk is used to make goat’s milk soap. Lori began this venture 14 years ago, and hand-made all of her soap products in her own kitchen until 2016, when an old 4,000-square-foot barn on her property was re-purposed to house soap-making equipment. Her goat’s milk soaps, balms, and other body care products are sold at farmer’s markets, select retail locations, and online at www.soap-of-the-earth.com.
In 2020 the cropland adjacent to Lori’s property was put up for sale, she purchased it immediately with the intent of using it to rotationally graze beef cattle. She began this transformative process by amending the soil pH and fertility to be better suited for pasture, as well as establishing said pasture. She hopes to put in fencing and water lines by the end of this year and bring in a herd of cattle in 2023. Helping her in this process is a producer-led watershed group called Rock River Regenerative Graziers (R3G).
Cody Brueggen, of Little Red Farms, interseeded Lori’s pastures with a no-till drill. One benefit to being in a producer-led watershed group is resource sharing with fellow members. A large hurdle for any farmer, especially when just starting out, is the up-front cost of equipment.
Organizations like R3G make it easier for farmers to get in contact with other producers who may have access to equipment that they do not.
Producer-led watershed groups are formed by farmers with the goal of improving water quality in their local watershed, R3G is based in the Rock River Watershed and is made up of seven producers. Funding for producer-led watershed groups comes in part from the
Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), and grants are awarded yearly to producer-led groups who are using different conservation practices on their farms.
These practices include planting cover crops, rotational grazing, using no-till methods, and interseeding.
In order to receive DATCP funding, producer-led groups are required to partner with a fiscal agent to manage funds and carry out other duties as delegated in the grant application to DATCP and a Memorandum of Understanding between the group and the fiscal agent.
R3G’s fiscal agent is Glacierland RC&D, a nonprofit organization that is committed to conserving natural resources throughout Eastern Wisconsin. Glacierland employs grazing experts to visit farms looking to start or improve their managed rotational grazing, and they work with farmers to develop grazing plans that cover many facets of a successful and sustainable rotational pasture
such as pasture establishment, soil and fertility tests, seeding recommendations, pasture layout and design, and installation of watering systems.
Lori Hoyt’s grazing plan was written by Glacierland Grazing Expert Kirsten Jurcek, who is a local farmer and rotationally grazes beef cattle on her family farm in Fort Atkinson.
