Soap of the Earth, run by Lori Hoyt and her son, Jonah, is a farm-based business located in Whitewater.

They tend to a small herd of Nubian goats, whose milk is used to make goat’s milk soap. Lori began this venture 14 years ago, and hand-made all of her soap products in her own kitchen until 2016, when an old 4,000-square-foot barn on her property was re-purposed to house soap-making equipment. Her goat’s milk soaps, balms, and other body care products are sold at farmer’s markets, select retail locations, and online at www.soap-of-the-earth.com.

Load comments