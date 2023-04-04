hot Limited fieldwork time available given snow, rain USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Apr 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service This graphic produced by the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service shows crop conditions across Wisconsin for winter wheat and pasture and rangeland. Source: USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wisconsin had 0.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending April 2, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.Heavy snow accumulation in the North and wet field conditions in the South have prevented most field work. Overwintered crops have yet to break dormancy in most areas.Farmers are hoping for drier conditions to start fieldwork.Topsoil moisture condition rated 0% very short, 0% short, 55% adequate and 45 % surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 0% very short, 2% short, 62% adequate and 36% surplus.Winter wheat condition was rated 57% good to excellent statewide, down from 83% good to excellent at the end of November.Pasture condition was rated 43% good to excellent statewide. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wisconsin Fieldwork Usda Usda National Agricultural Statistics Service Snow Rain Overwinter Crops Drier Conditions Topsoil Moisture Subsoil Moisture Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Local News Dodge County supervisors receive lesson in open meeting law Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News Last stop to rally voters By Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News An egg-stravagant time! Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 31, 2023 Local News Administrator: Dodge County continues to look for finance director Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com Mar 30, 2023 Trending Now Jefferson County board OK’s youth crisis stabilization facility in Watertown Four running for three seats on Watertown School Board Watertown woman, 54, identified as person killed in Ixonia high-speed chase Dodge County supervisors receive lesson in open meeting law Watertown Drag Queen Andi earns Miss WI Youth Entertainer 2023 title Stocks Market Data by TradingView
