From left, Treasurer Mara Skalitzky of Columbus, Sentinel Vivian Stahl of Whitewater, Student Advisor Elana Litherland of Columbus, Reporter Natalie Clark of Lake Mills, Secretary Tessa Schmocker of Whitewater, Vice President Paige Lester of Waterloo and President Hank Goessling of Whitewater are the newly elected officers of the Lakeside Lutheran FFA.
Left to right, Molly Wiedenfeld of Lake Mills, Emmalee Hertel of Johnson Creek, Caylah Boldt of Fort Atkinson, Lilyanna Eggert of Reeseville, Owen Fleming of Avalon, Brayden Luebke of Fort Atkinson, Beckham Quamme of Fort Atkinson, Hunter Wellmann of Jefferson, Trent Schlender of Watertown, Leah Morris-Robinson of Johnson Creek and Nora Larson of Columbus represent the freshman class of the Lakeside Lutheran FFA.
The Lakeside Lutheran FFA welcomed parents, members, FFA alumni, faculty, and agribusinesses to its 9th annual FFA Chapter banquet on March 5.
The last year marked some milestones in its almost decade-long history featuring a newly remodeled West Gym that was used for the award portion and auction for the first time. Lakeside kitchen staff prepared food for 167 guests. Speakers included Josh Schoenfeld, a 2016 Lakeside Lutheran graduate and firefighter, speaking on safety, Clara Ball, Jefferson High School FFA alum, about the opportunities in FFA while in high school and State FFA Sentinel Mary Schrieber.
Members were recognized for attending leadership conferences, having top fruit and produce sales, competing in judging or career development events, local proficiencies and supervised agricultural experiences (SAEs) of projects that they own or work in job placements.
Some outstanding “Stars” from this chapter this year include: freshmen and Star Greenhands Owen Fleming, Trent Schlender, and Brayden Luebke; Star Chapter Degree recipient sophomore Paige Lester; Most Active Junior Hank Goessling; Most Active Senior Lily York; Dekalb Agriculture Award winnter Elizabeth Gunst; Star in Placement Jesse Gilmore; Star FFA Member or Farmer, Allen Lester and Elizabeth Gunst. This year’s Blue and Gold FFA Alumni members are Bryan and Heather Lester. Lakeside Lutheran faculty member Todd Hackbarth was recognized with an honorary FFA Degree for his contributions and support of the chapter. Renee, Doug and Cyrus Wilke of Wilke Classic Tractors are this year’s Friend of the FFA Chapter. Eight youth apprentices were recognized with their mentors, and two $500 scholarships were awarded to seniors Lily York and Camryn Gilmore.
The chapter wishes to thank the numerous supporters of the Lakeside FFA, Ag and Tech Ed Department this past year for both prayers and donations. The FFA and FFA Alumni Benefit Auction yielded a record $7,775 to aid in senior scholarships and send FFA members to future leadership conferences.
This year, both Mike Stade of the Bill Stade Auction & Realty Co. in Jefferson and Lakeside senior Cyrus Wilke served as auctioneers.
Three members will travel to Washington D.C. this summer for the National Leadership Conference.
Organizers thanked the Lakeside administration, General Board, the FFA Alumni and many parents for helping with a successful year.
More information about the chapter and classroom activities are available on the WarriorFFA Facebook page. Information about agriculture and tech ed courses offered is available from instructor Jeff Meske or at llhs.org.
