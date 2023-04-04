The Lakeside Lutheran FFA welcomed parents, members, FFA alumni, faculty, and agribusinesses to its 9th annual FFA Chapter banquet on March 5.

The last year marked some milestones in its almost decade-long history featuring a newly remodeled West Gym that was used for the award portion and auction for the first time. Lakeside kitchen staff prepared food for 167 guests. Speakers included Josh Schoenfeld, a 2016 Lakeside Lutheran graduate and firefighter, speaking on safety, Clara Ball, Jefferson High School FFA alum, about the opportunities in FFA while in high school and State FFA Sentinel Mary Schrieber.

