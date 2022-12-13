Besides Lakeside FFA members, Cambridge FFA members toured Kuhn, North America in Brodhead, Wis. In the background is a new robot welder and positioner that will be able to completely weld up a manure spreader or TMR mixer.
Besides Lakeside FFA members, Cambridge FFA members toured Kuhn, North America in Brodhead, Wis. In the background is a new robot welder and positioner that will be able to completely weld up a manure spreader or TMR mixer.
Lakeside Lutheran FFA members (from left) Heather and Bryan Lester, Jesse Gilmore, Jefferson; Emma Wiedenfeld, Lake Mills; Hank Goessling, Whitewater; Allen Lester, Marshall; Camryn Gilmore, Jefferson; Paige Lester, Marshall; Lily York, Ixonia; Vivian Stahl, Whitewater; Tessa Schmocker, Whitewater; Mara Skalitzky, Columbus; Elana Litherland, Columbus; and advisor Jeff Meske attended the 95th annual National FFA Convention on Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 in Indianapolis.
LAKE MILLS—Lakeside Lutheran FFA sent 11 members and three chaperones to the 22nd National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 25.
On the way, they toured agricultural machinery manufacturer Kuhn, North America in Brodhead, and learned how the implements are fabricated and assembled.
They next stopped at Fair Oaks Farms, at Fair Oaks, Ind., where nine families milk 36,000 cows. Tourists visit one of the farms to see a rotary parlor, along with robotic milkers. All tour buses and semis that deliver the milk use compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel made from the manure digesters. Methane also produces all electricity for the farms.
The members also toured the Pig Adventure to see the entire process of raising pork from birth to finish weight. In a partnership with Legacy Farms, FFA students saw farrowing crates with piglets being born, feeder pigs in groups, and a variety of ages, from sows to finish pigs, housed together.
The last leg of the journey was to a house shared with Cambridge FFA in downtown Indianapolis, where they enjoyed a late night round of pizza.
Students left bright and early for an opening session at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts. Led by the National Officer team (from which Courtney Zimmerman, Spencer, Wis., retired this year), 69,596 members and guests opened the convention.
Afterward, students attended the Career Show and Expo and FFA Mall, where colleges and tech schools were represented, along with many businesses helping agriculture today. The highlight of Oct. 27 was attending the “World’s Toughest Rodeo” at the Indianapolis State Fairgrounds to watch bronc and bull riding, and some trick horse riding.
Students toured Ozark Fisheries in Martinsville, Ind., to see commercially grown goldfish and koi. The number of fish there was astronomical, using 256 one-acre ponds! Teens then went to the 5th session at Lucas Oil Stadium for presentation of various awards to FFA members. After walking around the Career Show for a bit, they headed to a hotel to swim, grabbed some sandwiches, and socialized more with Cambridge FFA members, playing cards and games.
Oct. 29 was check out, followed by a tour of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Ind., where over 100 captive bred cats have been rescued and are cared for through donations on 200 acres. During the tour, members saw lions, tigers, bobcats and cougars.
After that was the trip home with a final stop at Steak and Shake.
Chapter members would like to thank both the Lakeside FFA Alumni for donating towards expenses, along with those who purchased fruit or produce to help defray expenses along with Mr. and Mrs. Bryan and Heather Lester, who donated both time and expense.
