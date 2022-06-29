State FFA President Ben Styer of Menominee presented Haylee Meske of Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran High School class of 2021, right, her State FFA Degree. Meske was among 331 designees to earn this achievement. She worked at Aztalan Engineering in Lake Mills during a senior youth apprenticeship in CNC/Quality Control.
Lakeside Lutheran FFA representatives, from left, chapter Sentinel Paige Lester, Vice President Allen Lester and President Elizabeth Gunst served as door monitors as guests enter the State FFA Degree luncheon. Gunst was recognized as a three-star leader as the Lakeside FFA chapter completed the National Chapter Application and was ranked silver based on its description of goals and outcomes on nine activities, including “growing leaders,” “building communities” and “strengthening agriculture.”
State FFA President Ben Styer of Menominee presented Haylee Meske of Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran High School class of 2021, right, her State FFA Degree. Meske was among 331 designees to earn this achievement. She worked at Aztalan Engineering in Lake Mills during a senior youth apprenticeship in CNC/Quality Control.
Lakeside Lutheran FFA representatives, from left, chapter Sentinel Paige Lester, Vice President Allen Lester and President Elizabeth Gunst served as door monitors as guests enter the State FFA Degree luncheon. Gunst was recognized as a three-star leader as the Lakeside FFA chapter completed the National Chapter Application and was ranked silver based on its description of goals and outcomes on nine activities, including “growing leaders,” “building communities” and “strengthening agriculture.”
MADISON – Three students represented the Lakeside FFA chapter at the 93rd State FFA convention June 14-15 at Alliant Energy Center, Madison, including Elizabeth Gunst of Hartford, Allen Lester and Paige Lester, both Waterloo.
With the theme The Time is Now, the convention began with a delegate session. Gunst and Allen Lester were school delegates but all three were able to sit and listen during the session. Two delegates from each chapter voted on several state topics. Of special interest was the discussion on the state officer selection process. In the past, chapter delegates voted for the sectional state officer. Delegates voted to change the final vote to involve both delegates and the state selection committee.
At the third session, the keynote speaker was Amberley Snyder. She loved riding horses and going to rodeos, even being a nationally ranked rodeo barrel racer. Paralyzed from the waist down in a tragic accident after high school, she thought she would never be able to rodeo again. Her goal was to “Walk, Ride, Rodeo” (the title of a 2019 Netflix original movie based on her story). Snyder rides now but must be strapped into the saddle of her horse. She hopes to walk in the near future with the assistance of robotic legs.
The three LLHS attendees were all inspired by her speech. It was the only time the whole room was quiet.
The next day Gunst and Allen Lester voted on a new Section 10 state officer while Paige Lester attended the career fair with teens she knew from different FFA chapters. Before heading home, the three helped serve more than 1,000 guests at the state degree lunch as part of the Courtesy Corps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.