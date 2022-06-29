MADISON – Three students represented the Lakeside FFA chapter at the 93rd State FFA convention June 14-15 at Alliant Energy Center, Madison, including Elizabeth Gunst of Hartford, Allen Lester and Paige Lester, both Waterloo.

With the theme The Time is Now, the convention began with a delegate session. Gunst and Allen Lester were school delegates but all three were able to sit and listen during the session. Two delegates from each chapter voted on several state topics. Of special interest was the discussion on the state officer selection process. In the past, chapter delegates voted for the sectional state officer. Delegates voted to change the final vote to involve both delegates and the state selection committee.

At the third session, the keynote speaker was Amberley Snyder. She loved riding horses and going to rodeos, even being a nationally ranked rodeo barrel racer. Paralyzed from the waist down in a tragic accident after high school, she thought she would never be able to rodeo again. Her goal was to “Walk, Ride, Rodeo” (the title of a 2019 Netflix original movie based on her story). Snyder rides now but must be strapped into the saddle of her horse. She hopes to walk in the near future with the assistance of robotic legs.

The three LLHS attendees were all inspired by her speech. It was the only time the whole room was quiet.

The next day Gunst and Allen Lester voted on a new Section 10 state officer while Paige Lester attended the career fair with teens she knew from different FFA chapters. Before heading home, the three helped serve more than 1,000 guests at the state degree lunch as part of the Courtesy Corps.

