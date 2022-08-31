Jones Dairy Farm is one of the most established companies in Fort Atkinson. The 133-year-old, seventh generation family-owned business is best known for all-natural sausage, ham and bacon, but was also a working dairy farm until the mid-1980s.

This year commemorates the 100th anniversary of the historic Jones Yellow Barn. The structure was built on the current Jones property in 1922 and the “Jones Yellow Barn Centennial Celebration” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17.

Load comments