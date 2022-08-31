Jones Dairy Farm is one of the most established companies in Fort Atkinson. The 133-year-old, seventh generation family-owned business is best known for all-natural sausage, ham and bacon, but was also a working dairy farm until the mid-1980s.
This year commemorates the 100th anniversary of the historic Jones Yellow Barn. The structure was built on the current Jones property in 1922 and the “Jones Yellow Barn Centennial Celebration” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 17.
A limited number of tickets are available at $25 per person, with all proceeds from ticket sales benefitting local youth agriculture scholarships.
The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club has provided scholarships to students continuing their education in agricultural fields for decades and we chose to partner with them on this event so the dollars stay in our community,” Jones Dairy Farm Chairman and CEO Philip Jones said.
State-of-the-art for its time, the yellow dairy barn was built with two interior silos and a single exterior silo, and equipped with the latest James Way ventilation, support columns, stanchions, stall fittings, drinking cups, mangers, and manure removal systems.
“The 100th anniversary celebration provides the perfect opportunity to showcase our beloved yellow barn to the local community, commemorate its historical significance to the dairy farming industry, and support the next generation of agriculture leaders in our area,” Jones said.
