This year commemorated the 100th anniversary of the historic Jones Yellow Barn. The structure was built on the current Jones property in 1922 and the “Jones Yellow Barn Centennial Celebration” was held on Sept. 17.
“The 100th anniversary celebration provides the perfect opportunity to showcase our beloved yellow barn to the local community, commemorate its historical significance to the dairy farming industry, and support the next generation of agriculture leaders in our area,” Jones Dairy Farm Chairman and CEO Philip Jones said.
“The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club has provided scholarships to students continuing their education in agricultural fields for decades and we chose to partner with them on this event so the dollars stay in our community,” Jones shared.
“Jefferson County is fortunate to have many companies who support agricultural youth. Jones Dairy Farm recently donated all the ticket sales from their Jones Yellow Barn Centennial Celebration to our club’s scholarship fund. This allows our organization to assist many more local students pursuing careers in agriculture by helping to fund their college educations,” said Bill Uecker, Jefferson County agri-business club president.
Jefferson County Agri-Business Club provides college scholarships to local youth pursuing a career in agriculture. Students wanting to apply can download an application from the club website, www.jeffersoncountyagribusinessclub.com. The deadline for submission is Feb.1, 2023.
The Jefferson County Agri-Business Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022. The mission of the club is to promote an active interest in agribusiness and be a resource to take us into the future. Their goal is to promote the agribusiness community to the local and state population. This is accomplished through education, media, visits to local agribusinesses, fundraisers utilizing agricultural products, offering scholarships toward ag careers, and offering funds to organizations that promote the ag community.
