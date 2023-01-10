Jefferson County farmers will have the chance to learn more about no-till farming and cover crops.

Tom Novak, a crop consultant with Total Crop Management LLC in Sullivan, will speak Wednesday at the “Shop Talk” meeting of the Jefferson County Soil Builders. The Builders are one of two farmer-led groups in Jefferson County — the other is the Rock River Regenerative Grazers — focused on building on no-till farming, cover crops and other forms of progressive agriculture.

