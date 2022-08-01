Jefferson County livestock team takes first

The Jefferson County Junior Livestock Judging team placed first in the State 4-H Livestock judging contest held July 25 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Artlington Research facility.
The junior judging team members were Gabe Mindemann, Keilah Reu, Gracelynn Dolph, and Gavin Boettcher.
They are the first junior team from Jefferson County to win the junior division at the State 4-H livestock judging contest. The junior team placed first in beef and swine judging and reasons and fourth in sheep judging. Individually in beef judging, Reu placed first, Mindemann placed fourth and Dolph placed sixth.
In swine judging, Mindemann placed second and Boettcher placed sixth.
In sheep judging, Reu placed sixth and Mindemann placed eighth. In reasons, Mindemann placed second, Dolph placed sixth, Reu placed eight and Boettcher placed 10th.
Overall, Mindemann placed third and Reu placed fourth.
The senior judging team members were Hannah Brattlie, Aiden Mindemann and Elliott Small.
The senior team placed third in swine judging and fourth in reasons. Individually, Brattlie placed second in swine judging, eighth in beef judging, 10th in reasons, and 10th overall.
Providing livestock for judging practices were Andy and Leah Mindemann; Jelli’s Market, Libby Knoebel and Lindsay Baneck; Dun-Movin Farm, Kerry Furlong and Rachel Thom; Aric and Kory Mindemann; Kevin and Jean Doherty; Laura Monson; Hannah and Keith Schultz' and Jake and Angie Greving.
