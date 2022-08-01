Jefferson County livestock team takes first

The Jefferson County Junior Livestock Judging Team took first place at state. The junior team members include, from left, Gavin Boettcher, Gracelynn Dolph, Gabe Mindemann and Keilah Reu.

 Contributed

The Jefferson County Junior Livestock Judging team placed first in the State 4-H Livestock judging contest held July 25 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Artlington Research facility.

The junior judging team members were Gabe Mindemann, Keilah Reu, Gracelynn Dolph, and Gavin Boettcher.

