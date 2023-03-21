The Zwieg family, who operate Zwiegs Maple Acres farm in Ixonia, are big into technology.
The 70-cow dairy has the latest robotics for their milking parlor, and they’ve started using a drone to perform some of their planting, with an eye toward expanding drone usage to include chemical applications, Kyle Zwieg said Monday.
That penchant for innovation, combined with sensible conservation practices, and deep roots in the local community earned the Zwieg family national recognition earlier this year, when they were named the National Outstanding Young Farmers of the Year at a ceremony in Appleton.
“Since implementing robotic milking in 2020, they have established DeLaval’s highest producing robotic herd in North America, currently producing 114 lbs (of milk) per cow per day with a combined 8.46 lbs of fat and protein,” a citation in the program reads. “Kyle has been awarded multiple grants from NRCS for large conservation projects, autonomous drone seeding, and the implementation of other experimental practices.”
On the drone front, the Zwiegs use an aerial drone to frost-seed red clover cover crops into winter wheat.
For those non-farmers in the audience, a moment to explain what that all means.
Winter wheat is typically planted in the fall, overwinters and then grows up into the spring, when it can be harvested for food for on-farm cows or sold off-farm to feed other cows, or in some cases milled to make flour.
A cover crop — in this case red clover — can also be planted in the fall or in the spring, which is how the Zwieg’s run their operation.
Cover crops — there are dozens of different species — are a large component of sustainable agriculture initiatives funded at the federal level. They’re used to bolster nutrient circulation in the soil, retain nutrients and prevent weeds from growing up and strangling a cash crop.
Frost seeding means planting the cover crop before the traditional post-frost date, usually the end of April for Southern Wisconsin, so it can take over to prevent weeds from growing up when the wheat is harvested.
As cutting-edge as that all sounds, the Zwiegs are still innovating, Kyle Zwieg said.
“We’re looking into applying fungicide (with the drone) later this summer,” he said.
Innovation was a big reason for the win.
“A big reason why we won was our dairy herd production numbers along with our adoption of different autonomous practices,” he said.
Beyond simply using more technology, which has allowed the dairy to increase at a rapid pace, the farm also has worked with local non-profit organizations to establish a conservation easement.
The term might be familiar to local farmers in the form of the USDA’s Conservation Reserve Program, which offers taxpayer money to farmers for taking environmentally sensitive areas out of agricultural production, it means something different for the Zwiegs
“This is an easement specifically in production agriculture,” he said. “It doesn’t restrict anything agriculturally.”
Instead, the easement prevents the land from residential or commercial development, Zwieg said.
Kyle shared the award with his wife Rachel, who co-manages the 1,500 acre farm with him, right down to working on the farm.
The operation is also a family affair, not just on account of the Zwieg’s three children, Theodore, age 7, and twins Landon and Logan, age 6, but also on account of the history. The family is the seventh generation to work the farm, which was purchased from the state in 1856.
