JEFFERSON, Wis. – Insight FS awarded 10, $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors and college students pursuing a degree in agriculture or a related field.
“We are thrilled to help these accomplished young people pursue a career in agriculture,” said Insight FS General Manager Ben Huber. “There is so much diversity in the career opportunities within agriculture, we hope to continue to build interest in those careers and help these students reach their goals.”
Scholarship applicants are evaluated on academic achievement, active participation in local and state clubs or groups promoting agriculture and environmental stewardship, leadership potential, and essay responses. To be eligible, the student must be the dependent of an employee or patron of Insight FS. The student must also maintain a GPA of at least 2.5 on a 4-point scale and write three essays.
Scholarship recipients included:
• Shealyn Klosterman – Klosterman is attending UW-Platteville pursuing a degree in Agribusiness. She is a 2021 graduate from New Glarus High School.
• Katie Nusbaum – Nusbaum graduated from Juda High School in May and plans to Southwest Wisconsin Technical College this Fall. She is enrolled in Agribusiness Science and Technology and Agribusiness Management.
• Owen Zakrzeski – Zakrzeski is currently attending UW-River Falls for Agricultural Business and Crop Science minor. He plans to graduate in May of 2023. Owen has worked for Insight FS over the last four years.
• Anna Koehler – Koehler graduated from Jefferson High School this year and will attend Iowa State University in a few short weeks. She will pursue a degree in Agribusiness.
• Mathew Karls – Karls, a Waunakee Community High School grad, is attending Milwaukee School of Engineering this Fall.
• Seth Wavrunek – Wayrunek is a recent graduate from Mishicot High School. He is attending NWTC this Fall majoring in Diesel and Heavy Equipment Tech.
• Mary Lewandowski – Lewandowski graduated in June from Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School. She will attend Northcentral Technical College in the Fall to pursue a career in Agribusiness.
• Nicole Plenty – Plenty is attending UW-Platteville and plans to graduate in 2023 with a degree in Soil and Crop Science, with an emphasis in Plant Breeding and Genetics. She is a 2019 graduate of Elkhorn High School.
• Maryann Gudenkauf – Gudenkauf is a recent graduate from Watertown High School. She will attend UW-Madison this Fall to earn a degree in Dairy Science.
• Owen Huschitt – Huschitt plans to attend Southwest Technical College in Fennimore this Fall for Small Business Entrepreneurship. He would like to open a meat processing plant after graduation while continuing to farm and sell show cattle.
Insight FS is headquartered in Jefferson, Wis., serving patrons in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Insight FS is part of the GROWMARK system. GROWMARK is a regional cooperative providing agronomy, energy, feed, facility planning, risk management, and logistics products and services, as well as grain marketing, in more than 40 states and Ontario, Canada. GROWMARK owns the FS trademark, which represents knowledgeable, experienced professionals acting with integrity and dedication to serve more than 250,000 patrons. More information is available at insightfs.com.
